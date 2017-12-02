class="post-template-default single single-post postid-275689 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

WNCC preparing for Scottsbluff campus renovation

BY Ryan Murphy | December 2, 2017
Courtesy WNCC

On Thursday, area contractors gathered on the Scottsbluff Campus of Western Nebraska Community College to review spaces slated for demolition as part of the upcoming Main Building addition and renovation project. Demolition represents the first phase of the project to go out to bid, and is expected to begin mid-January.

“We will be releasing future bid packages in January and February for other aspects of the project,” says Bill Knapper, vice president of Administrative Services. “Bid packages include steel, windows, framing, electrical, plumbing, roofing, floor covering, paint, and drywall, to name a few.”
Sampson Construction was selected by the WNCC Board of Governors in June to serve as Construction Manager at Risk.
A brief groundbreaking ceremony to launch the project will be held on December 20 at 1 p.m. in front of the Main Building on the Scottsbluff Campus.
© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
