WNCC preparing for Scottsbluff campus renovation

On Thursday, area contractors gathered on the Scottsbluff Campus of Western Nebraska Community College to review spaces slated for demolition as part of the upcoming Main Building addition and renovation project. Demolition represents the first phase of the project to go out to bid, and is expected to begin mid-January.

“We will be releasing future bid packages in January and February for other aspects of the project,” says Bill Knapper, vice president of Administrative Services. “Bid packages include steel, windows, framing, electrical, plumbing, roofing, floor covering, paint, and drywall, to name a few.” Sampson Construction was selected by the WNCC Board of Governors in June to serve as Construction Manager at Risk. A brief groundbreaking ceremony to launch the project will be held on December 20 at 1 p.m. in front of the Main Building on the Scottsbluff Campus.