WNCC President Todd Holcomb named finalist for same position at Hawkeye Community College in Iowa

Western Nebraska Community College President Dr. Todd Holcomb is one of four finalists to take the reins at Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo, Iowa.

Dr. Holcomb is at the Hawkeye Community College Campus today to participate in a variety of activities. His itinerary shows he’s scheduled to have breakfast with community leaders, participate in an open forum with faculty, staff, and the community, and meet with college Cabinet members.

In the afternoon he’ll tour the campus, participate in a second forum, tour the community, have dinner with the Board of Trustees and wrap up his day with an interview with the Board.

The other three finalists include Dr. Wendy Mimh-Herold of Northeast Iowa Community College, Dr. Kristie Fisher- who works for ACT Inc. in Iowa, and Dr. Greg Schmitz, who is a former Hawkeye Community College President.

Dr. Holcomb has been with Western Nebraska Community College for nearly a decade; in 2009 he came on as Vice President of Student Services. In June of 2010 he was named WNCC’s interim President, and took over in a permanent capacity in that position six months later.

Back in 2018, Dr. Holcomb was also a finalist to become the next President for Seminole State College in Florida. He traveled to Sanford, Florida and took part in on-campus interviews, but Seminole State College offered the job to a different finalist.

Prior to his arrival at WNCC, Dr. Holcomb spent five years at Iowa State University. During that tenure he served as Interim Director of the Department of Residence, Interim Director of Iowa State University Dining, and Associate Vice President for Student Affairs.

A message left Wednesday for Dr. Holcomb about being selected as a finalist for Hawkeye Community College’s President position was not returned.