WNCC Relocating Many Departments and Services to SWBC

Western Nebraska Community College today announced plans to temporarily relocate many departments and services on the Scottsbluff Campus to SWBC, located at 2617 College Park, directly south of the college. The move comes as the college makes preparations to break ground on a major renovation of its main building on the Scottsbluff Campus.

Numerous departments will transition to SWBC on Tue. Oct 10, including Admissions, Advising, Counseling, Dean of Students Office, Disability Services, Financial Aid, Human Resources, International Student Services, President’s Office, and the Registrar.

WNCC is happy to keep departments and services close to the current campus. “We considered many different options,” says Dr. Todd Holcomb, WNCC president. “Keeping services close for students, and keeping our employees close together was important, so when we learned that SWBC had space available to accommodate our needs, we really felt it would be a good fit. We’re thankful to have SWBC as a community partner and neighbor.”

Normal business hours for WNCC students and patrons will remain the same: Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In addition to the departments listed above, the Educational Services department will make the transition to SWBC later in October, and the Business Office and Information Office will complete the transition in December.

Other departments affected by the renovation will be moved elsewhere on the Scottsbluff Campus, however, classrooms for students will be unaffected.

WNCC will break ground on the renovation in January 2018, with an anticipated two-year timeline.

“We really are excited to get this project underway,” says Holcomb. “We’ve been planning for this renovation for a number of years, and we’re excited about the vision and what these upgrades will be able to offer our students and the residents of the Panhandle.”

The renovation focuses on three areas: a new performing arts center, student success center, and learning commons.

The Platte Valley Companies Performing Arts Center will house new spaces for WNCC’s acclaimed Performing Arts programs, while the Judy Chaloupka Theater will provide an enhanced experience for the community to enjoy theater programming and socializing space, including Theatre West Summer Repertory.

The Howard P. Olsen, Jr. Student Success Center provides current and prospective students a seamless experience in an open and welcoming environment. Important services like financial aid, counseling, advising, and a career center will all be located together.

The new Learning Commons will provide a gathering and collaborating space for students where they can come together to study, learn, and socialize in a comfortable, flexible place. The student experience is further enhanced with the addition of a newly constructed bookstore and café.

For more information on the upcoming move and renovation, visit wncc.edu/renovation.