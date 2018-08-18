WNCC renovations on track as students return to class

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. <August 16, 2018> — Students arriving on Western Nebraska Community College’s Scottsbluff Campus next week may notice massive changes to the Main Building.

Since the bulk of students left campus in May, the old library wall has been removed, a new entrance is being built, and a crane has found a temporary home on campus.

And those are just a few of the more visible changes of the $17.33 million renovation that will reshape the look and functionality of the Main Building. The renovation, which is scheduled to be completed in July of 2019, will include a new theater, new learning commons, and new student success center.

“We’re excited to see the progress of the Scottsbluff Campus renovation,” said WNCC Vice President of Administrative Services Bill Knapper. “Once completed, the new area will serve as a hub for support and enrichment for both our student body and the community.”

Inside the Main Building, the Platte Valley Companies Performing Arts Center and the Judy Chaloupka Theatre are beginning to take shape with blockwork to the theater stage built.

Throughout the building, most of the demolition has been completed, while some plumbing and electrical piping has been added. In addition, portions of the floor have been poured, and framework for offices within the Howard P. Olsen, Jr. Student Success Center have been installed.

Outside, steel continues to be set, which will form the new main entrance — the face of WNCC .

Returning students and community members are reminded that during construction, most of WNCC ‘s student services and administrative offices have been relocated to SWBC just across the street to the south of WNCC ‘s main campus.