WNCC set to launch new website next week

After 18 months of planning, preparation, and fine tuning, Western Nebraska Community College is just about ready to launch their new and improved website.

WNCC Marketing Director Allison Judy says the last time WNCC.edu was redesigned was in 2012, and President Dr. Todd Holcomb tasked the Marketing Department with a redesign about a year and a half ago.

She says a project of this magnitude has been a large undertaking for the staff.

Judy says the biggest goal of the website is to use it as a recruiting tool for perspective students and ensure that their website was a one-stop-shop for any stakeholder seeking information about the college.

She said not only was there a complete redesign, but also the implementation a brand new content management system to make it easier to keep the website fresh.

Now, it’s all about finalizing the finishing touches before they launch.

“We want to launch the last week of May,” explains Judy. “We are excited about it, we’re scrambling… there’s a lot of last minute things coming into play. We’re meeting with all of our internal employees to make sure that we’re getting everything right in terms of the pages, the content, making sure it’s accurate. We’ve rewritten everything from top to bottom.

She says the college has budgeted a website redesign project to begin every five years or so.