WNCC “shouting from the rooftops” about data in new economic impact study

WNCC is excited about the findings of an economic impact study that shows the college provides the region revenue, jobs, and taxpaying alumni who contribute not only their income but their time to communities.

The study by EMSI looks at the 2015-16 year, providing data that WNCC President Dr Todd Holcomb says proves the benefits from the college are far-reaching.

Dr. Holcomb said, ” The biggest influence that WNCC has is on the training and education of the people in the panhandle, and the return of that investment to the region. Through that alumni experience and our operations and student spending, about $145 million additional revenue is brought into the panhandle that really benefits everybody. ”

The study says the $145 million supports over 2,600 jobs, with one out of every 23 jobs in the WNCC area supported by the activities of the college and its students.

The average student who completes an Associate Degree at WNCC will see an over $315,000 increase in earnings during their lifetime, money that not only supports local businesses but governments as well.

Holcomb says you also have social savings by “having alumni that are healthier, more educated individuals and not a burden on society”.

Holcomb emphasized this is data that causes the college to “ring their bell” regarding what they do. Holcomb said “Shout from the rooftops that we have a fantastic college and we benefit the entire region through economic development. And we will continue to do that as our graduates fill those jobs out there in the workforce that are unfilled right now. “