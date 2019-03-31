WNCC Spring Job & Internship Fair / Bootcamp

Western Nebraska Community College will be hosting a Spring Job & Internship Fair & Bootcamp on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 – 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. and Thursday, April 4, 2019 – 2:00 – 5:00 p.m.

They will be located in the Plex & Low Bays at the John N. Harms Center on the WNCC Scottsbluff Campus.

Western Nebraska Community College Career Pathways & Advising is hosting a free Spring Job & Internship Fair for students and community members searching for employment. More than 50 regional businesses are expected to participate in the event.

On Tuesday, April 2, Career Pathways & Advising will also be hosting a Bootcamp for students and community members to attend to be better prepared for the fair. The Bootcamp will cover interview techniques, cover letter and resume critiques, and other helpful resources to navigate the job market.