WNCC struggling to fulfill mission due to budget cuts

WNCC President Dr. Todd Holcomb is hoping the Appropriations Committee thinks about the needs of the community colleges as they review proposed budget cuts recommended by Governor Ricketts for post-secondary education.

University of Nebraska President Dr. Hank Bounds has lobbied vigorously that his institution be spared some of the proposed cuts in the governor’s recommended budget.

But Holcomb says cuts suggested for the community colleges is hurting WNCC’s ability to respond to the problems Sidney faces with the sale of Cabela’s.

Holcomb said,” We’ve tried to help out with “just in time business training” and it make is very difficult for us to do that when they are cutting our resources at a time when a community needs our assistance. ”

Holcomb says WNCC feels the budget cuts more than any other Nebraska community college because its district has the lowest property valuation and has to rely more on state aid for its total funding.