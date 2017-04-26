WNCC Student Named Nebraska’s 2017 New Century Scholar for Third Consecutive Year

Western Nebraska Community College student Janie McAmis of Belle Fourche, South Dakota is Nebraska’s 2017 Coca-Cola New Century Scholar after posting the state’s top score among nominees to the All-USA Community College Academic Team. This is the third year in a row that a student from WNCC has garnered top honors for Nebraska. Rose Nelson of Potter, Neb. won the award last year and Ethan Nelson of Dalton, Neb. won the award in 2015.

McAmis is one of only 52 New Century Scholars from across the United States and American Samoa to earn the award. More than 1,800 students from over 1,000 community colleges were nominated for the honor. McAmis will receive a $2,000 scholarship and was recognized at Phi Theta Kappa’s Presidents Breakfast in New Orleans, La. yesterday, April 24 during the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) annual convention.

“I am deeply humbled and beyond grateful to have been representing Nebraska at the Presidents’ Breakfast in New Orleans,” stated McAmis. “It was such a motivational experience. I also had a great time exploring New Orleans with my mom; it was so much fun!”

In addition to being named a New Century Scholar, McAmis earned a spot on the 2017 Phi Theta Kappa All-Nebraska Academic Team.

McAmis earned an athletic scholarship in 2015 to play soccer at WNCC, which was a leading factor in her decision to continue her education in Nebraska. Additionally, she was named to the Pinnacle NJCAA All-American Academic Team in 2015-16.

“I was raised to believe I can do anything I put my mind to; I’m determined to be as successful as possible within my education, future choices, and my career. I chose to attend a community college right after high school because I wanted to ease into college,” said McAmis. “High enrollment numbers at some colleges can be overwhelming when trying to connect with professors, because you can be seen as just a number. Because of its smaller class sizes, Western Nebraska Community College provided me opportunities to connect personally with my professors.”

McAmis enjoys volunteering and helping others in need. Her long-term goal for service is to volunteer her time by taking a mission trip to benefit the less fortunate. She is a historian on WNCC’s Student Government, president of the National Honor Society of Leadership and Success, an active member of Phi Theta Kappa, and a tutor for Human Anatomy and Physiology. She has made both the Dean’s List and President’s List and is graduating in May with an Associate of Science.

Although she hasn’t made a final decision on which college she is attending this fall, McAmis plans to transfer to a four-year university and major in biology or pre-med/pre-physical therapy/pre-chiropractic care.