WNCC students use ‘boot camp’ to prep for upcoming job fair

It was a boot camp of a different sort Tuesday as students at Western Nebraska Community College had a chance to sharpen their job seeking abilities ahead of a job fair later this week.

Career Pathways Advisor Mai Lee Olsen tells KNEB News the event helps them brush up on their career- and workforce-readiness skills, including the daunting task of creating a strong resume and cover letter.

“They’re like ‘I have to talk about myself and brag about myself? That’s so hard’, and they don’t realize all the great things they’ve done previously and during their time at WNCC”, says Olsen. “So, really getting them out of their shell to talk about themselves confidently has been some of that struggle. And then going into the actual interview, ‘Tell me about yourself’, everybody cringes when they hear that question.”

Olsen says it all comes down to helping students build confidence that they do have something to offer prospective employers.

The WNCC Spring Job and Internship Fair takes place in the Harms Center Plex and Low Bay Thursday from 2 to 5 p.m.