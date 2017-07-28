WNCC surgical technology program gains critical accreditation

WNCC’s surgical technology program, which will have its third new group of students this fall, has gained full program accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs (CAAHEP).

Surgical technologists, also called operating room technicians, assist in surgical operations, preparing operating rooms, arranging equipment, and helping doctors during surgeries.

Ronda Kinsey, Division Chair for Health Services, says the students in the two year college program take basic science courses and learn skills critical to their profession.

Kinsey says “Much of the training involves hands on work in the laboratory practicing with the instruments, and also in the clinical setting in hospital operating rooms in live procedures, with supervision of course. ”

Kinsey says the accreditation allows the students to take a national exam so they can be as registered as surgical technologists, making them very marketable for employers.

Starting salaries range for surgical technologists range between $40-45,000, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor. Interested students can register for the fall term that begins August 21st by registering at www.wncc.edu or by calling 630-6541.