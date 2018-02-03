WNCC Theatre Presents: ‘Play It Again, Sam’ by Woody Allen

The Theatre Arts department at Western Nebraska Community College (WNCC) presents “Play It Again, Sam” by Woody Allen. Dinner theatre performances are scheduled for March 2 and 3 at 7:30 p.m. and March 4 at 2:00 p.m. in the New Theatre located in the John N. Harms Center on the Scottsbluff Campus. A show only performance is slated for 7:30 p.m. on March 4 .

The production follows a recently divorced film magazine writer, Allan Felix, who is trying to restart his romantic life. He falls in love with Linda, the wife of his best friend Dick. Throughout the show, he seeks advice from the ghost of his idol Humphrey Bogart, but soon he realizes he needs to just be himself instead of imitating Bogart.

“Play It Again, Sam has been a delight to stage,” said WNCC Theatre Instructor and Director Robert Thompson Jr. “With this play, it is my hope to lead our young men to the conclusion that we don’t need to try to be something we are not.”