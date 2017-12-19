WNCC to break ground on $17.33 million campus renovation Wednesday

Through the direction of Western Nebraska Community College’s master plan and the success of its recent comprehensive campaign, the college will break ground on the Scottsbluff Campus renovation that includes the creation and expansion of the the Platte Valley Companies Performing Arts Center, the Howard P. Olsen Jr. Student Success Center, and a Learning Commons.

WNCC President Dr. Todd Holcomb, District 48 Senator John Stinner, and other WNCC officials will be on hand to perform the groundbreaking ceremonies for the $17.33 million construction project.

The expected date of completion for the entire project is July 2019. Funding comes from a combination of campaign funds and capital reserves.