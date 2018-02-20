WNCC to Honor Coral Richards at Retirement Open House

A person who been synonymous with WNCC for six decades and has seen the college grow from a small city college to an institution serving 12 1/2 counties with campuses in three separate communities is retiring.

A reception will be held Wednesday afternoon for Coral Richards, who has held several administrative assistant positions during her time with the college, but most notably has been the only Secretary for the WNCC Board of Governors.

WNCC President Dr. Todd Holcomb said ” the public underestimates how important it is for a public entity to stat in compliance with state statute. For 51 years Coral has been keeping the board in line within state laws and has done a wonderful job of allowing the organization to move forward.

Holcomb urges the public, alumni and former board members to attend the retirement reception at 3:30 p.m in the John C. Bishop Dining Hall in Pioneer Hall on the Scottsbluff Campus. Holcomb added, “Coral is just fabulous!”

Richards says she “doesn’t know what retirement is going to feel like”, but thanked all the people at the college and in the panhandle that she has worked with over the last 58 years. Richards says “the college is a very important part of the community and has a bright future in front of it. ”

At 4 p.m., a formal presentation will be made by President Dr. Todd Holcomb and representatives from the WNCC Alumni Association, who will present Richards with special gifts commemorating her retirement.