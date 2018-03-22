WNCC to host Health Professions Fair Saturday

Western Nebraska Community College’s Health Professions Fair is the place to be for anyone interested in entering the healthcare field.

It’s also the place to be for anyone looking to take advantage of affordable health risk assessments.

Really, the WNCC Heath Professions Fair, which is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Monument Mall in Scottsbluff on March 24 , has something for everyone.

Students and faculty from WNCC’s Health Sciences programs will be on-hand to present information and answer questions about all of the high-demand career paths available within healthcare.

Prospective students will meet and hear from the following programs: Nursing (LPN & ADN), Basic Nursing Assistant (BNA), Medication Aide, Medical Lab Sciences (MLA, MLT, Phlebotomy), Health Information Technology (HIT), Surgical Technology, Regional West Radiological Technology, and Emergency Medical Services (EMR, EMT, Paramedic).

Nursing students will be providing free blood pressure checks, while WNCC Surgical Technology students will be setting up a sterile procedure set-up and mock surgery at the fair.

Plus, Regional West Radiological Technology will be addressing safety in medical imaging and educating people on what a patient should know about their radiation exams.

In addition, WNCC students within the Medical Lab Sciences programs will be working with Morrill County Community Hospital to provide health screenings for very affordable prices. These screenings allow participants to manage their health with a cheaper and more convenient option than scheduling an appointment with a physician.

No appointment is necessary to participate in a screening, though testing will be conducted on a first-come, first-serve basis. The following screenings are available:

Blood Chemistry Screening, $35

Complete Blood Count, $20

Hemoglobin A1c Diabetes Screening, $30

Hepatitis C Screening, $45

Prostate Specific Antigen, $30

Vitamin B12 Screening, $20

Vitamin D Screening, $45

All participants in the screenings should drink plenty of water beforehand, and fast for 12 hours prior to the Health Fair. Cash and check will be accepted on-site.

WNCC admissions and financial aid representatives will also be on hand to discuss the admissions process, along with tuition costs, financial aid options and scholarship guidance. An AIM representative will also be available to talk about the many free services that AIM offers, including filing FAFSA for students at no cost.

Computers will be set up for prospective students to apply to WNCC.