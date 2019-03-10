WNCC to spotlight health care sciences

There will be plenty going on around the upcoming Western Nebraska Community College Health Sciences Look and Learn.

WNCC Surgical Technology students will set-up mock surgeries and sterile procedures. Free blood pressure checks will be available to the community. There will even be a booth specifically aimed at introducing children to the health sciences field.

Catch all of that and more at the WNCC Health Sciences Look and Learn on Saturday, March 30 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Scottsbluff Monument Mall. No registration is required and the event is free and open to the public.

“There will really be something for everybody at the Health Sciences Look and Learn event,” said WNCC Admissions Counselor Jolene Martin. “We’re excited for all the hands-on activities our students will be presenting, which give great insight on how much goes on behind the scenes in the healthcare field. Plus, we encourage the community to take advantage of the free blood pressure checks done by our WNCC nursing students.”