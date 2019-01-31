WNCC Welcomes Koski as Vice President of Finance

Western Nebraska Community College is pleased to announce the addition of Lynne Koski as the Vice President of Finance.

Koski was formally approved to the position by the Western Community College Area Board of Governors at its January 16 meeting, and officially began Monday. She brings more than 30 years of experience in higher education and management from Northeast Community College in Norfolk, Nebraska.

“I am honored to join the Western Nebraska Community College team and look forward to serving the College and community,” Koski said. “Though I have worked in higher education for more than 30 years and am familiar with many of the obstacles facing community colleges in Nebraska, I’m excited for the opportunity to address new challenges in my role with WNCC. I’m also eager to be back closer to family in Western Nebraska.”

“We are exceptionally thrilled to bring Lynne on board and look forward to the experience she brings to the table,” WNCC President Dr. Todd Holcomb said. “She has a wealth of knowledge in the financial realm and has proven to be a successful leader in higher education. Lynne will be a tremendous asset to our institution.”

Koski joins WNCC after serving as the Vice President of Administrative Services at Northeast Community College, where she maintained a $90 million budget and oversaw an Administrative Services division of 89 employees. She also played an integral role in developing the Master Site and Facility Plan and was a co-lead in Northeast’s strategic planning, assessment, and resource allocation process. Koski was also formerly a Dean of Administrative Services and Director of Accounting at Northeast.

Additionally, Koski served as Treasurer to the Northeast Community College Area Board of Governors, had served as Treasurer to the Northeast Community College Foundation, and was the Chair of the College Center Finance and Facilities Committee.

At WNCC, Koski will manage the business and fiscal services of the College, including accounting, budget development, payroll, bookkeeping, WNCC Foundation records, and financial and audit reports. She will lead the developing and administering of all College finances.

Koski, a Banner County native, can be reached by emailing koskil1@wncc.edu.