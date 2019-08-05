WNCC welcomes public to Pioneer groundbreaking

The Western Community College Area Board of Governors and Western Nebraska Community College Interim President John N. Harms invite the public to the Grand Reopening of the Scottsbluff Campus Main Building on Thursday, August 15 at 4 p.m.

Thursday’s event, which will be held outside the Main Building on the Scottsbluff Campus, will include a ribbon cutting ceremony at 4:30 p.m. and tours of the newly renovated facility at 5 p.m.

The $18.5 million renovation – the first significant project on the Scottsbluff Campus Main Building since it opened in 1969 -includes the Platte Valley Companies Performing Arts Center, the Howard Olsen Student Success Center, and Learning Commons. The 21-month project will provide students, staff, and community members a new space to learn, gather, and grow.

As WNCC prepares to move into the newly renovated building, its students, faculty, and staff look forward to the opportunities the college will see stemming from this project.

Current student and Alumni Ambassador Maria Negreira is excited to get to know the renovated space and see the many opportunities that will come with the facilities.