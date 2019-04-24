WNCC’s Holcomb selected to lead Hawkeye Community College in Iowa

It will be a changing of the guard at Western Nebraska Community College starting next school year, as President Dr. Todd Holcomb has been selected as the next President of Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo, Iowa.

Holcomb was one of four finalists for the positions, and visited the campus last week for the last round of interviews. Today, it was announced that the Hawkeye Community College Board of Trustees selected Holcomb as the college’s next president.

“We think we have hired a very experienced community college president,” said Jay Nardini, chair of the Board of Trustees. “He’s been innovative and visionary at his current college.”

Holcomb with assume his duties at HCC on July 1st. Holcomb has been with WNCC for about a decade, and before that spent five years with Iowa State University.

Today’s news comes less than three weeks after WNCC Executive Vice President Dr. Kim Custer Dale accepted the position of President of Western Wyoming Community College.

KNEB News has left a message for Dr. Holcomb to discuss his selection to the new position.