WNED chair to clarify group’s role in Scotts Bluff County Board appearance

The chair of the Western Nebraska Economic Development Board will appear before the Scotts Bluff County Commissioners this afternoon to discuss the board continuing their membership in the regional organization.

Last month the county board dropped out of the regional economic development group, deciding they didn’t need to be part of two economic development groups, and chose Twin Cities Development.

WNED Chair Michelle Coolidge, Mayor of Bayard , says she wants to make sure the commissioners understand they can support both entities.

Coolidge said, “That’s the biggest concern, that there is a better understanding that the two organizations work together along with other entities or municipalities. It is not an either or type function as to development for the region.”

Coolidge says Twin Cities Development is a resource the municipalities in her group use in their development efforts.

Coolidge says TCD’s Rawnda Pierce had a valuable role in the housing study WNED sponsored and TCD Community Development Director Keith Ellis chairs the group’s business and expansion committee.

The WNED annual dues are $50.