WNED goals: Establishing L.B. 840 programs, implementing housing study recommendations

The Western Nebraska Economic Development Group is working on a couple of major goals as they continue to meet on a monthly basis in effort to provide a stronger regional economic presence.

One of the goals is to establish L.B. 840 economic development funds for all of their member communities, no mater how small they are.

The chairperson of the group, Bayard Mayor Michelle Coolidge, says the members discussed how important it is to not only have a program but keep it once you have started one.

Coolidge says the group is hoping their member communities that don’t have economic development programs will decide to put an L.B. 840 issue before voters by the off-year general election in 2018.

—————————————————-

The organization is also working on implementing the recommendations in a recent housing study that calls for construction of well over 700 homes in Scotts Bluff, Morrill, and Kimball counties in the next five years .

Hanna-Keelan and Associates of Lincoln stressed the need for new construction to provide a healthy 6-8% vacancy rate to attract new labor to the region.

Cooldige says the next step is a meeting with the consultants and local developers and contractors so the information is in their hands and they can begin implementing it.

The study says 521 homes to own and 256 rentals need to be constructed, and there is a specific need for moderately priced homes to provide a sustainable workforce.