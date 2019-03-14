WNRA closure continues into second day, re-opening to be determined

The latest winter storm is keeping Western Nebraska Regional Airport closed again Thursday, and Airport Director Raul Aguallo says it may be a while until operations resume.

Aguallo tells KNEB News with Denver International also shut down, it will likely be at least 24 hours before the Scottsbluff airport re-opens. “I doubt we’ll see the aircraft at all today, and if we get really lucky we might be able to see that afternoon turn tomorrow (Friday)”, says Aguallo. “But I wouldn’t count on it, I would advise the public if they have any flights over the next couple of days to get them re-accommodated and see what they can do.”

Aguallo says once the winds die down and county road crews can clear the access road, it will still take time to get the airport fully operational.

He says he has a three-foot snow drift in front of the terminal, a six foot drift between the fire station and Valley Airways, and somewhere out there buried in the snow is the airport courtesy car.