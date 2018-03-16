Woman accused of cashing in fraudulent lotto ticket at three different locations

A 34-year-old Scottsbluff woman has been arrested for allegedly cashing in a fraudulent Lotto Pay ticket at three different locations.

Court documents say Scottsbluff Police were dispatched to the Watering Hole on 27th Street regarding the cashing in of the fraudulent ticket on August 23rd for $309.44 by a woman later identified as Tasha Longoria.

The store manager told the officer the fraudulent ticket was made on a different type of receipt paper and the dates below and above the bar code did not match as they should.

The store owner and Mitchell Police later told the officer the fraudulent ticket had been cashed in for the same amount at the Kwik Shop in Mitchell on August 22nd and at the Pony Express in Gering on August 29th. All three stores are owned by the same person.

A warrant was issued for Longoria after surveillance video and a clerk at the Pony Express identified her as the woman who allegedly cashed in the ticket. Longoria is charged with three counts of forgery and three counts of theft by deception, all class 2 misdemeanors.