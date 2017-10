A Friday morning rollover accident north of McGrew has injured a Scotts Bluff County woman.

Authorities were dispatched to County Road 35 shortly after 8 a.m. and discovered that a Dodge Ram 1500 had rolled and landed in the ditch on its roof.

The woman was alert and coherent, and was complaining about ankle pains. She was airlifted to Regional West for treatment of her injuries.

The Nebraska State Patrol has yet to release the woman’s name.