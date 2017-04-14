Woman arrested after dropping purse with meth in it

A good Samaritan trying to return a lost coin purse to its rightful owner ends up helping get a sizable amount of meth of the streets of Scottsbluff.

On Wednesday night, a customer at WTT gave the clerk the coin purse they found. Officers were called after a baggie with 3.8 grams of methamphetamine was located inside of it.

Surveillance video helped police identify the vehicle driven by the woman who had lost the coin purse, and found the vehicle across the street at Lucky Keno. The woman, identified as 60-year-old Kathryn Hunt, was handcuffed and arrested.

At the police department, a search of the black purse she was carrying revealed three zip-lock baggies containing a total of 17.5 grams of methamphetamine. When she was being booked into Scotts Bluff County Jail, Corrections Officers found another baggie with meth in her jean pockets.

She is currently charged with: Distribution of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine). Hunt is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges Friday in Scotts Bluff County Court.