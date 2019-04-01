Woman arrested following incident at Chadron school Monday

A 29-year-old Chadron woman has been arrested following a Monday morning disturbance at the Chadron Primary School.

Police Chief Tim Lordino says the Police Department received several 911 calls in reference to a woman screaming and banging on the front doors of the school. When they arrived, they made contact with Claudine Soester, who was leaving the school in her vehicle.

Soester was arrested and charged with Terroristic Threats and Disturbing the Peace.

“This type of conduct is inappropriate at any school facility and was directed at the principal. There were no threats towards any other staff or students nor were the staff and student’s safety at risk,” said Lordino. “The staff followed school policy, notified law enforcement immediately and did not allow Ms. Soester to gain entry to the school.”