Woman arrested for heroin, meth possession following high speed pursuit in Scottsbluff

On Tuesday shortly before 8:30 p.m., Scottsbluff officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a woman for driving under suspension and speeding.

The driver, 29-year-old Chelsea Avila, refused to stop and fled westbound on East 15th Street from 12th Avenue.

She proceeded to 7th Avenue, turning north and then west on East 18th Street. The pursuit then continued south on 4th Avenue and back east on East 16th Street.

The pursuit ended when Avila lost control of the vehicle, struck a parked pickup truck in the 600 block and came to rest against the curb. Avila then fled on foot but was taken into custody by officers a short distance away.

Located in the vehicle were two open alcohol containers and Avila’s purse, which also had heroin, methamphetamine and several scheduled prescription pills in it.

She was later booked into the Jail on charges of Driving Under Suspension , flight to avoid arrest, possession of Heroin, possession of Methamphetamine, possession of Hydrocodone, possession of Methadone and Open alcohol container.

The pickup that was struck is a 2003 Ford F-150, belonging to Janette Mize and it sustained an estimated $500 in damage.

Avila was driving a 2001 Honda Accord, belonging to Nicole Shadegg and it sustained an estimated $300 in damage.