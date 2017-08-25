Woman arrested for internal theft at Scottsbluff store

A 40 year old Herberger’s employee is facing a charge of theft over $1,500 after Scottsbluff Police investigated a reported internal theft at the store.

Court documents accuse Lisa Benavides with taking 24 cash refund transactions, two cash sale post voids, and four credits to personal Herbergers Credit Card accounts totaling just under $2,250.

The documents indicate the transactions took place between June 28th and August 8th of this year.

Benevides made her first court appearance on the charge today (Fri) in Scotts Bluff County Court.