class="post-template-default single single-post postid-255913 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

Woman arrested for internal theft at Scottsbluff store

BY Kevin Mooney | August 25, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Woman arrested for internal theft at Scottsbluff store
Booking photo provided by Scotts Bluff County Detention Center

A 40 year old Herberger’s employee is facing a charge of theft over $1,500 after Scottsbluff Police investigated a reported internal theft at the store.

Court documents accuse Lisa Benavides with taking 24 cash refund transactions, two cash sale post voids, and four credits to personal Herbergers Credit Card accounts totaling just under $2,250.

The documents indicate the transactions took place between June 28th and August 8th of this year.

Benevides made her first court appearance on the charge today (Fri) in Scotts Bluff County Court.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments