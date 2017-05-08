Woman arrested for meth, open container with children in car

A Saturday night vehicle check point being conducted by the Nebraska State Patrol results in a Scottsbluff woman facing a slew of charges.

During the stop involving 26-year-old Mckayla Archibeque, troopers saw an open container of Fireball whiskey in the vehicle. Additionally, troopers saw a 3-year-old child in the backseat not buckled in, and an 8-year-old child sleeping in the storage compartment in the back of the vehicle.

A probable cause search was conducted, and troopers found two baggies with meth residue in Archibeque’s purse. She was arrested for: Possession of a Controlled Substance, Driving Under Suspension, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Child Endangerment and No Child Restraint.

While she was being booked into the Scotts Bluff County Jail, authorities found 6 grams of methamphetamine stashed in her bra. That added additional charges of: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Smuggling Contraband into Jail.

She is set to make her first appearance on the charges Monday afternoon in Scotts Bluff County Court.