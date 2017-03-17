Woman arrested for strange Bluffs burglary

A 32 year old woman who was caught by the property owner breaking into his residence through a bedroom window has been charged with burglary.

Court documents say Alexis Gonzales grabbed a cup on the window seal and threw a liquid in the man’s face as she was coming out from the window early Wednesday morning. The owner of the home in the 600 block of East 11th Street says Gonzales advised she was going to get him again as she ran from the scene.

When contacted a few minutes later by Police, Gonzales said she was at the home to apologize for a burglary on a previous occasion. She claimed she only threw pop at the owner, who told Police the liquid might have been urine but he wasn’t sure.

The motive behind the burglary is unclear.