Woman arrested on meth distribution and possession charges

A 22-year-old rural Alliance woman working as a CI for the WING Drug Task Force has been arrested after going rogue following a scheduled controlled buy.

Court documents say Inez Antelope was given $400 to purchase methamphetamine, but the attempted purchase was called off.

Investigators observed that Antelope was $100 short of the initial buy money she was given, and appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

Her arrest affidavit states that she used methamphetamine and admitted to “shooting up” another person with meth. She also said “she gave the money to purchase drugs, but didn’t receive any but used meth.”

She was subsequently arrested and charged with: Distribution of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance.