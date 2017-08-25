Woman charged with attempted assault of EMT

A 31 year old woman has been charged with attempted assault of a medical professional after threatening to attack a Valley Ambulance EMT.

Ashley Little Wolf was taken into custody around 5:30 Thursday evening after the EMT said following transport Little Wolf had chased her for approximately 100 feet at the hospital, saying she was “going to beat her ass”. Police said the victim indicated she was in “total fear.”

Court documents say after the EMT gave a statement, Little Wolf went toward her again in an aggressive way. The officer stopped her and placed her under arrest.