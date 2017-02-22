Woman charged with theft and forgery of checks

A local woman has been charged with second degree forgery and theft by deception after she allegedly stole three checks from a Gering residence and forged the victim ‘s signature to cash checks at Wal Mart and a local bank.

Court documents say the victim noticed withdrawals from his account a few days after 26 year old Carrie Franks had been at his home as a guest of his son. The three transactions amounted to over $1,000.

Gering Police worked with Wal Mart management, which uploaded still photos from January security footage showing Franks in the process of purchasing items with the forged checks and returning items after the purchases.

A warrant was issued for Franks arrest and she will make her first court appearance Wednesday afternoon in Scotts Bluff County Court.