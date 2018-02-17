Woman hospitalized after car crashes in to Scottsbluff church

An 88-year-old Mitchell woman has been hospitalized following a single vehicle accident on 27th Street in Scottsbluff on Saturday afternoon.

Scottsbluff Police say at 1:17 p.m., June Leider was driving her Honda Accord northbound on Broadway, approaching 27th Street. Police believe Leider may have suffered a medical episode, causing her to accelerate, lose control, crossing the median and through the westbound lane and crashing into the southeast corner of the Calvary Lutheran Church, landing on its side.

Scottsbluff Fire Department, Valley Ambulance and Scottsbluff Police responded to the accident, and EMT’s spent approximately one hour working to extricate the woman from the vehicle.

Patrol Sgt. Cody Enlow Leider was alert and conscious. She was transported to Regional West for treatment of neck injuries, as well as cuts to the face.

The Honda was a total loss; the corner of the church sustained significant damage.