Woman in possession of drugs arrested after van catches fire

A Scottsbluff woman who had the misfortune of having her car catch fire on Highway 26 while she was driving under suspension and had packaged drugs in her possession is in the Scottsbluff County Jail.

Court documents say a van driven by 39 year old Christy Garcia caught fire Sunday near Scottsbluff. When the Nebraska State Patrol trooper arrived to investigate the incident Garcia could not produce a drivers license and said she didn’t want to go to jail. During a susbsequent search of Garcia troopers located two drug related pipes, one testing positive for amphetamine, and a red bag with five individually wrapped bags of marijuana.

Garcia was taken into custody for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute as well as driving under suspension.