Woman riding in pursuit vehicle waives prelims

The woman who was the passenger in a vehicle that led authorities on a 100 mile per hour chase throughout western Nebraska and eastern Wyoming last Thursday has waived her preliminary hearing on three drug possession counts.

34-year-old Jennifer Roose will be in arraigned in Scotts Bluff County District Court next Friday on three possession of methamphetamine charges and failure to appear. All four counts are class four felonies punishable by up to two years in prison and 12 month post-release supervision. Roose continues to be held in the Scotts Bluff County Jail.

24 year old Frederick Ramirez, who was driving the Pontiac G-6, is being held on $100,000 bond on multiple charges regarding the chase and another $60,000 cash bond regarding cases previously filed.