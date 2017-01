Police Chief Kevin Spencer says they are investigating a woman’s death at the R.C. Scot apartments complex on 17th Street in Scottsbluff.

Police responded to the complex at mid-morning Tuesday and have crime tape all around the apartments and the Mobile Command Center is at the scene.

County Attorney Dave Eubanks told KNEB’s Ryan Murphy that it is an “active crime scene”.

Police say they expect to spend several more hours at the crime scene before releasing more information.