Work Continues on L-62A in Minatare Area

Weather permitting, construction continues on L-62A from the junction of US-26/L-62A (Moomaw’s Corner) to the junction of N-385/L-62A (Angora Hill), according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Werner Construction LLC, of Hastings, Nebraska has the contract for this project, asphalt surfacing will begin on August 22. Alternate routes are encouraged. This project is anticipated to be completed by November, 2017.

The Department’s project manager is Maryanne Jacobs of Gering. Motorists are urged to use caution while driving through construction zones and to expect delays with numerous stops within this work zone.

NDOT thanks the public for their patience during construction season.