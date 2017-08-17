class="post-template-default single single-post postid-254342 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

Work Continues on L-62A in Minatare Area

BY NDOT Release | August 17, 2017
Weather permitting, construction continues on L-62A from the junction of US-26/L-62A (Moomaw’s Corner) to the junction of N-385/L-62A (Angora Hill), according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Werner Construction LLC, of Hastings, Nebraska has the contract for this project, asphalt surfacing will begin on August 22.  Alternate routes are encouraged.  This project is anticipated to be completed by November, 2017.

The Department’s project manager is Maryanne Jacobs of Gering.  Motorists are urged to use caution while driving through construction zones and to expect delays with numerous stops within this work zone.

NDOT thanks the public for their patience during construction season.

