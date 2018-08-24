Work Ethic Camp escapee captured in Omaha area

The man who escaped Thursday from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Work Ethic Camp in McCook has been taken into custody, along with another man and two women, in Bennington.

Christian Reinke, 20, of Hebron, was arrested after a vehicle he allegedly stole in Omaha pulled into a parking lot at Bennington High School Friday afternoon, forcing the school to go into lockdown. As Nebraska State Patrol units and aerial support were en route to the scene, the vehicle left the school parking lot and a felony traffic stop was performed near 144th and Bennington Road.

The driver, Reinke, was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and additional charges related to his escape. Three others occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody for questioning and the investigation is ongoing.

Reinke was sentenced to five to ten years on one count of burglary in Nuckolls County and one year for theft by receiving $1,500 to $5,000 in Sarpy County. He was eligible for parole in 2019 prior to the escape.