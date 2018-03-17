Work resuming on Highway 385 expansion

Weather permitting, work is scheduled to resume March 20 on a stretch of Highway 385 that is part of the Heartland Expressway according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Werner Construction LLC, of Hastings, Nebraska, is the contractor for the $26.7 million project. Work will continue on constructing the four-lane divided highway with a depressed grass median

throughout the rural portion of the project.

A five-lane section in Alliance will provide two lanes

in each direction and a center left-turn lane.

Traffic will be maintained with reduced speed in the work areas. The work is anticipated to be completed in the fall of this year.