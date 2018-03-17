class="post-template-default single single-post postid-297835 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Work resuming on Highway 385 expansion

BY Kevin Mooney | March 17, 2018
Weather permitting, work is scheduled to resume March 20 on a stretch of Highway 385 that is part of the Heartland Expressway according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Werner Construction LLC, of Hastings, Nebraska, is the contractor for the $26.7 million project. Work will continue on constructing the four-lane divided highway with a depressed grass median
throughout the rural portion of the project.

A five-lane section in Alliance will provide two lanes
in each direction and a center left-turn lane.

Traffic will be maintained with reduced speed in the work areas. The work is anticipated to be completed in the fall of this year.

