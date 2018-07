Weather permitting, roadwork will begin August 6 in the Big Springs

area on I-80 from Reference Post 102.08 to 106.31 and on I-76 from Reference Post 0.00 to Reference Post 3.15.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation says work will include pavement repair and asphalt overlay. Traffic will be reduce to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction. The anticipated completion date is early September.

Motorists are urged to drive cautiously through construction zones and to expect delays