Work to Begin on US-26, Scottsbluff to Minatare

Weather permitting, work will begin May 1, on US-26 between Scottsbluff and Minatare, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Simon Contractors, Inc., from Cheyenne, Wyoming, has the $3.6 million contract. Work includes widening of US-26 eastbound right turn-lane to Melbeta on L-79E, asphalt overlay, installing rumble strips and applying permanent pavement markings.

Traffic will be maintained with lane closures and flaggers as needed. Anticipated completion is November 2019.

Motorists are asked to use caution while driving through construction zones, and to expect delays.