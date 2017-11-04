WPCI moving to new location and building

A Scottsbluff drug testing firm that employs 17 people locally will be moving to a new building shortly after the first of next year.

WPCI President Tom Swan says the new steel building currently under construction at the old Korf Auto property on 1321 Broaway should be ready for occupancy by the end of January.

Swan says the current facility behind the Star-Herald building was too much space after 20 years and not suited for the new technology. Swan says the new building will be “more state of the art, a better set-up for us, and we are excited.”

Roger Christensen, a part owner of WPCI who purchased 1321 Broadway in December of last year after the local auto company dissolved, said WPCI will comprise two thirds of the 7,500 square foot building. He plans to rent two office suites in the other one third.