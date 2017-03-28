class="post-template-default single single-post postid-225101 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Wyo Air Guard C-130 Fly-In recruiting event April 6th at WNRA

BY Dave Strang | March 28, 2017
The Wyoming Air National Guard will be at Western Nebraska Regional Airport in Scottsbluff next Thursday, April 6th with a C-130 Fly-In event.

Tech Sgt. Brandon Rodriguez told KNEB News the unique recruiting opportunity will allow anyone interested to talk with aircrew and members from the 153rd Airlift Wing about their experiences.

He says you will be able to meet with recruiters and talk about qualifications and free college benefits.

The C-130 Fly In event will be from 10 a.m. to noon next Thursday, April 6th.

