WyoBraska Gives event to benefit 99 non-profits

In its inaugural year, the Oregon Trail Community Foundation’s WyoBraska Gives event will now benefit nearly 100 area non-profits.

Today, OTCF Executive Director Cathy McDaniel says 99 non-profits have signed up to be a part of the November 13th fundraising event.

On that day, a 24-hour window will be open for people across the region to donate to the non-profits of their choice. The goal is to have the entire community step up on that one day and give.

Other communities across the state have participated in similar events, and have raised millions of dollars in that same time frame.

For more information about the event, you can go to their website