WyoBraska GIVES to move to May 5 next year

The giving day sponsored by the Oregon Trail Community Foundation known as WyoBraska GIVES will have a permanent home starting in early May of next year.

Last November, the inaugural WyoBraska GIVES generated nearly $450,000 in donations for non-profits across the Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming.

Event Organizer Becky Horne tells KNEB News the move to May 5, 2020 comes about after consultation with area organizations and recommendations from groups involved in other giving days across Nebraska and the U.S. “When we originally started this process, May was our first choice. There happened to be a conflict with one of our events with OTCF that didn’t work out with that,” says Horne. “But after visiting with several non-profits that have some things going on around that time, we were able to move our event.”

OTCF will be gearing up for this event at the beginning of the year 2020, again offering the “Treasure Your Community” Treasure Hunt, which is the official kick-off to the WyoBraska GIVES season.

To find out more about the WyoBraska GIVES, visit us at www.otcf.org.