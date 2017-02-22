Wyoming bill allowing out of state inmates signed by Governor Mead

Legislation that would allow Wyoming counties to accept out of state inmates has been signed by Wyoming Governor Matt Mead.

Mead signed the legislation Tuesday according to a clerk with the Wyoming legislative office. The legislation has been watched closely by Scotts Bluff County officials because adult prisoners from Gering can now be shifted to the Goshen County facility 35 miles away for much less than taking them to eastern Nebraska jails when the detention center is overcrowded.

Sheriff Mark Overman says he was in Torrington Tuesday with Corrections Director Joe Gaul to talk about the process needed to make the legislation work. Overman says they have had previous conversations with Goshen officials and he believes when the legislation is effective July 1st inmates will be transferred to Torrington. Gaul says the bill will put less pressure on the detention center budget and allow families to easily visit inmates.

Supporters of the bill also say it will provide additional revenue for Goshen County by filling up beds that are not being used.