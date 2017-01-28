Wyoming bill would provide money for extra Eclipse costs

A state House committee has endorsed a bill that aims to

help deal with the expected onslaught of visitors coming to Wyoming to view the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21.

The House Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Committee endorsed an amended version of House Bill 187 on a 5-4 vote Friday. State Homeland Security Director Guy Cameron estimates about 350,000 people could visit the state just to watch the eclipse.

The bill sponsored by Republican Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, of Cheyenne, would appropriate $100,000 in state grants to help local governments handle extra costs associated with the eclipse.

The committee voted to strip a provision of the bill allowing the governor to authorize up to eight hours of administrative leave for state employees on that day.