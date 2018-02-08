class="post-template-default single single-post postid-289654 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Wyoming county considers selling guns left in evidence

BY Associated Press | February 8, 2018
MGN/KNEB

A southeastern Wyoming county is asking federal authorities if it can solicit bids from gun dealers on about 80 weapons left in evidence that can’t be returned to owners.

The Laramie Boomerang reports the Albany County Sheriff’s Office has contacted the legal counsel for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to discuss the option of selling the guns in one package to a licensed dealer.

Sheriff Dave O’Malley says deputies have recently worked to return seized items that date back decades to their rightful owners. The firearms could not be returned, but the county is seeking to get rid of the items.

County Commission Chairman Tim Chesnut says soliciting bids from licensed dealers could reduce potential liability issues that could come if the firearms were sold to individuals.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
