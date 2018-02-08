Wyoming county considers selling guns left in evidence

A southeastern Wyoming county is asking federal authorities if it can solicit bids from gun dealers on about 80 weapons left in evidence that can’t be returned to owners.

The Laramie Boomerang reports the Albany County Sheriff’s Office has contacted the legal counsel for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to discuss the option of selling the guns in one package to a licensed dealer.

Sheriff Dave O’Malley says deputies have recently worked to return seized items that date back decades to their rightful owners. The firearms could not be returned, but the county is seeking to get rid of the items.

County Commission Chairman Tim Chesnut says soliciting bids from licensed dealers could reduce potential liability issues that could come if the firearms were sold to individuals.