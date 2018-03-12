Wyoming deputy’s vehicle struck by DUI driver

A Cheyenne man is facing drunk driving charges after allegedly striking a Laramie County Sheriff’s patrol car.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the incident happened early Sunday morning at around 2 a.m. as the deputy was assisting the Wyoming Highway Patrol with traffic control on U.S. Highway 85 and Terry Ranch Road.

The Highway Patrol says the deputy parked his car to the south of some WYDOT trucks with his flashing red and blue lights on.

The deputy exited his vehicle to speak to the trooper when a vehicle approached at a high rate of speed. The deputy was able to jump out of the way but the speeding car struck the patrol car causing extensive damage.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol arrested Michael Mollman for DUI.

No one was injured in the crash but there was extensive property damage to both vehicles.